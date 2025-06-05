Muzammil Ibrahim has accused Pooja Bhatt of humiliation and abuse on the sets of the film 'Dhokha'. He stated that he was afraid to go on set and the experience was very humiliating.

Muzammil Ibrahim made his name as a supermodel. He made his debut with the film Dhokha, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Pooja Bhatt.

Muzammil spoke about his difficult circumstances during the shooting of Dhokha. According to the actor's allegation, Pooja Bhatt misbehaved with him and constantly humiliated him. Muzammil said that he used to have nightmares about going to the shoot and he did not expect such behavior from Pooja Bhatt at all.

Muzammil made serious allegations against Pooja Bhatt

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil said, “During that time Pooja Bhatt used to call me unprofessional. Her attitude was very disrespectful towards the actors. Mahesh Bhatt sir liked me a lot because I was a better actor. Although I was not mature at that time, about 20 years old, and the way I was treated on that set, I cannot even express it in words... it was very disgusting. I respected her, I didn't have such expectations from her. She used to abuse us a lot.”

Muzammil Ibrahim himself started living in fear

Muzammil said that he did not do Raaz 2 after the Dhokha experience. He said, "I was very scared at that time, it felt like a bad dream. I was already a supermodel, I was respected everywhere, and the way I behaved there... Mahesh Bhatt, sir, saw what was happening, and he told her not to do it. But when Bhatt Sir was not on the set, it increased further. I used to hear on the sets where Pooja used to say that actors should be like dogs and should sit when told. I come from a middle-class family. After this, I started having such bad dreams. I kept praying to God that I would not have to face humiliation in today's shoot. I went through a lot of depression."

Dhokha got a positive response from the audience

Pooja Bhatt's film Dhokha received a positive response. Muzammil was praised for his acting. Tulip Joshi, Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover also played important roles in this film.