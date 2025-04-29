Pooja Bhatt to Rachel Shelley: Aamir Khan dated THESE 8 actresses
Aamir Khan's life has been marked by several relationships, from Reena Dutta to Kiran Rao. But do you know about all of his relationships? Let's take a look at some untold stories.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 04:44 PM
1 Min read
Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan first married Reena Dutta in 1986. They have two children, Ira and Junaid. However, they divorced in 2002.
Kiran Rao
Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005. They have a son named Azad. However, they decided to divorce in 2021.
Gauri Spratt
In 2025, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt. They were friends for 25 years and together for 1.5 years. Gauri, from Bangalore, has a six-year-old son.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Aamir was also linked with Fatima Sana Shaikh, his on-screen daughter in 'Dangal.' They have a 26-year age difference and never confirmed their relationship.
Mamta Kulkarni
Aamir Khan was also linked with popular actress Mamta Kulkarni. However, they broke up after some time.
Pooja Bhatt
Aamir's name was also linked with actress and director Pooja Bhatt. They worked together in a few films, but this relationship was never officially confirmed.
Rachel Shelley
This list also includes Rachel Shelley, Aamir Khan's co-star in 'Lagaan.'
Jessica Hines
Aamir Khan also dated British journalist Jessica Hines. Jessica claimed Aamir was the father of her child, but Aamir never publicly addressed it.
