Welcome 3: Are exes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon sharing screen space after 19 years?

Welcome 3, has been making headlines for a long time now. According to recent media reports, the film might see Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen together. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Raveena is likely to be roped in as the lead lady in Welcome 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far. If Raveena and Akshay come together for Welcome 3, it will mark their reunion on screen after 19 years. The two stars last shared screen for the 2004 movie Aan: Men at Work. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar got engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. In an interview in May this year, the KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that she is still friends with Akshay. She went on to call him one of the strongest pillars of the film industry.

Also dishing out more details on their strong friendship, Raveena Tandon said, "Akshay and I are still friends. There is a journey in everyone's life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry."

Meanwhile, talking about Welcome 3, it got recently revealed that the film is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015, respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo - Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. However, they will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, Welcome 3, the film is joined by Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in principal roles. The film will go on floors by the end of this year and will get released on Christmas 2024.

