Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed that their Hyderabad wedding reception on March 4 will be limited to invited guests only. In a joint statement, the couple explained that the decision was made after discussions with authorities, considering the extraordinary excitement surrounding their wedding.

Titled as the “Virosh Wedding Reception,” the event will now have tightly regulated entry and heightened security arrangements. The couple has urged fans and well-wishers to cooperate with the safety guidelines and respect the private nature of the celebration.