Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have announced that their March 4 Hyderabad wedding reception will be a strictly invitation-only affair, citing security concerns amid overwhelming public excitement
Reception to Be Strictly Invite-Only
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed that their Hyderabad wedding reception on March 4 will be limited to invited guests only. In a joint statement, the couple explained that the decision was made after discussions with authorities, considering the extraordinary excitement surrounding their wedding.
Titled as the “Virosh Wedding Reception,” the event will now have tightly regulated entry and heightened security arrangements. The couple has urged fans and well-wishers to cooperate with the safety guidelines and respect the private nature of the celebration.
Security Tightened After Massive Public Response
Originally envisioned as a grand gathering that would include prominent figures from the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, along with political and administrative dignitaries, the reception plans have since been scaled down.
Police officials reportedly recommended stricter controls to avoid crowd congestion, traffic disruptions, and potential safety risks near the venue. Acknowledging the immense public love they have received, Vijay and Rashmika said that ensuring everyone’s safety is their highest priority. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and requested their continued support in keeping the event secure and smooth.
A Wedding That Captured Nationwide Attention
The couple recently married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a private yet star-studded ceremony attended by close family members and select friends from the film fraternity. The celebrations beautifully blended traditions, with one ceremony conducted as per Telugu customs reflecting Vijay’s roots, and another following Kodava rituals honouring Rashmika’s Coorg heritage.
Their official wedding portraits quickly went viral, becoming among the most-engaged posts from an Indian celebrity account. After returning to Hyderabad, the newlyweds were seen distributing sweets to paparazzi and later visiting the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings — moments that further delighted their fans.
With the March 4 reception now confirmed as a closed-door event, Vijay and Rashmika have made it clear that while they deeply cherish the overwhelming love from fans, safety and order will remain at the heart of their celebrations.
