3 Big Reasons Randy Orton Shocked WWE Universe With His 2026 Elimination Chamber Victory
Randy Orton shocked fans by winning the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. This listicle explores why WWE made the move, from protecting Cody Rhodes’ babyface arc to setting up Orton’s final title run and breaking storyline predictability.
Protecting Cody Rhodes’ babyface arc
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had been locked in rivalry since 2025, with McIntyre winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes continued chasing the title, but his storyline began to feel stretched and repetitive. WWE feared fans might turn against one of their biggest babyface stars if the arc dragged further. By giving Orton the victory, the company avoided overextending Rhodes’ pursuit and kept his popularity intact.
Setting up Orton’s final title run
Before the event, Orton hinted in interviews that his career was nearing its end, noting he didn’t know how many Chambers or WrestleManias he had left. WWE may have used this moment to set up a final title run for The Apex Predator. Winning the Chamber was the first step toward punching his ticket to WrestleMania and potentially capturing the WWE Championship one last time before retirement.
Breaking predictability in storylines
Randy Orton had been involved in a feud with Aleister Black, leading fans to assume he would face The Dutchman at WrestleMania. His victory over Rhodes disrupted those expectations, proving once again that WWE thrives on unpredictability. By choosing Orton, the company reminded audiences that anything can happen in sports entertainment, keeping fans invested and storylines fresh.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.