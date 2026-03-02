- Home
Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha Remesh, is an entrepreneur and human resources expert from Kerala. She met Samson in college and married him in 2018 after a lengthy private romance.
Who Is Charulatha Remesh?
Sanju Samson, one of India's most energetic cricketers known for his explosive batting and nimble wicket-keeping, has won hearts both on and off the pitch, owing to his remarkable love story with wife Charulatha Remesh. While cricket fans praise his success for India and captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, his personal life, particularly his relationship with Charulatha, has gradually gained recognition for its simplicity, mutual respect, and abiding love.
Childhood and Education: Kerala roots
Charulatha Remesh hails from Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, and comes from a well-educated family. Her father, B. Remesh Kumar, is the chief news editor of Mathrubhumi, while her mother, Rajasree Remesh, works for LIC India.
Charulatha was raised in a caring atmosphere and attended Arya Central School before pursuing her studies at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. She went on to receive a master's degree in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Science.
Who Is Charulatha Remesh?
Sanju and Charulatha originally fell in love during college. The two were classmates at Mar Ivanios College, and it all started with a simple Facebook friend request from Sanju, which sparked a deep conversation and eventually blossomed into a solid relationship. Their relationship became deeper over time, and what began as casual discussion turned into a serious attachment that lasted over five years until they decided to take the next big step.
A memorable wedding.
After years of dating, Sanju and Charulatha decided to make their relationship official on December 22, 2018. The couple married in a private ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, Kerala, surrounded by close friends and family. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds—Sanju is Christian and Charulatha is from a Hindu Nair family—they married under the Special Marriage Act, which represents a bond based on love and unity rather than tradition or expectation.
Famous visitors, like Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid, attended the wedding reception, adding to the event's warmth.
Charulatha's Career and Personality
Charulatha is well-known for her commercial acumen and professionalism, even outside of the spotlight. She juggles her professional goals with being a supportive companion to Sanju, regularly accompanying him to matches and sharing glimpses of their lives on social media. While she prefers to keep many aspects of her profession private, her journey as an educated, self-sufficient woman has inspired many.
Relationship Today
Today, the couple maintains a strong, respectful relationship while pursuing their personal and professional ambitions. Although they do not yet have children, fans value their supportive partnership and regularly look forward to seeing snippets of their shared experiences online, such as travels and milestone celebrations.
