Charulatha Remesh hails from Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, and comes from a well-educated family. Her father, B. Remesh Kumar, is the chief news editor of Mathrubhumi, while her mother, Rajasree Remesh, works for LIC India.

Charulatha was raised in a caring atmosphere and attended Arya Central School before pursuing her studies at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. She went on to receive a master's degree in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Science.