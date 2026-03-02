Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her performance in 'The Bluff'. Babu called her 'in top form', while Rajamouli noted her 'commanding presence'. The trio will soon collaborate on the upcoming Indian film 'Varanasi'.

Actor Mahesh Babu is full of praise for his 'Varanasi' co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, hailing her performance in 'The Bluff'. Taking to his X handle, Mahesh Babu penned a special note for Priyanka, stating that the actor remains in her "top form." "#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! @priyankachoprais in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance... Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," he wrote.

#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work ♥️♥️♥️ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2026

SS Rajamouli also heaps praise

Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also heaped praise on the actor after watching the trailer of 'The Bluff'. Taking to Instagram Story, Rajamouli wrote, "Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises....what a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to 'The Bluff'."

Upcoming collaboration 'Varanasi'

Notably, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film 'Varanasi', directed by Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands at a grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. The actor is set to play the role of Rudhra in the film.

Priyanka will play the role of Mandakini in the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of 'Varanasi'. The movie is expected to be released in 2027.

More about 'The Bluff'

Coming back to 'The Bluff', the film is set in the Cayman Islands. The film consists of high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO. 'The Bluff' was released on Prime Video on February 25. (ANI)