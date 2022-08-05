We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opened up about being bullied over her weight on social media. Other than speaking at length over body shaming, Harnaaz also talked about the allergies she suffers from, including being gluten-intollarent. Harnaaz is the only Indian to have become Miss Universe in the last 21 years since Lara Dutta, who was crowned in 2000.

Several celebrities across the world have been a victim of body shaming, trolling and online bullying. The world of social media has been ruthless, particularly to the celebrities, who are often trolled for their thoughts, fashion, weight and a lot more. The latest victim of cyberbullying is none other than Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who made India proud when she was crowned at the beauty pageant.

Recently, Harnaaz Sanghu opened up on being body shamed by many for gaining weight. In an interview with People, the Miss Universe 2021 said, “Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter.”

Harnaaz Sandhu further said that it is not about how one person looks but more about how a person is from the inside. She also said that it is about how one treats other people around them and what they believe in.

But did those harsh comments that were made to her, break Harnaaz Sandhu? To this, she told the interviewer, “I definitely broke down so many times. Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I’m just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It’s really sad.”

The Miss Universe 2021, who hails from Chandigarh, is suffering from celiac disease. It is basically an immunity reaction to eating gluten which is a type of protein found in barley, wheat and rye.

Talking about her gluten intolerance, Harnaaz Sandhu said, “I have a gluten allergy. I can’t have wheat or anything which contains wheat. Apart from that, I also have some soy allergy and coconut allergies. I’m allergic to eggs and I kind of realised that when I came to New York. Because (eggs are considered) vegetarian and it’s known as non-vegetarian in India. It took me time to realize that the things which I was allergic to, I was still having. I didn’t know.”

However, today, the 22-year-old Miss Universe 2021 has a healthy diet and a healthier mindset. She has overcome her hurdles successfully and continues to fight the odds while maintaining her grace.