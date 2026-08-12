Yash's Toxic promotional campaign has taken over Bengaluru's Namma Metro, with entire coaches wrapped in posters featuring the actor. The eye-catching campaign has sparked buzz among fans ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release.

After putting Kannada cinema on the global map with the KGF franchise, Rocking Star Yash is gearing up to return to the big screen with his much-awaited film Toxic. Continuing the grand scale associated with his projects, the makers have launched an eye-catching promotional campaign across Bengaluru by wrapping Namma Metro coaches with posters of the film. The campaign has turned the city's lifeline into a moving advertisement for Toxic, giving thousands of daily commuters a glimpse of Yash's highly anticipated return.

Toxic Posters Take Over Namma Metro

The Toxic team has wrapped entire Namma Metro coaches with large posters promoting the film. The campaign features Yash in a stylish and intense look, holding a gun, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

With Namma Metro carrying more than 11 lakh passengers on some days, the promotional campaign offers the film extensive visibility across the city. As the decorated trains travel through Bengaluru, the striking posters have quickly caught the attention of commuters and fans.

The unusual promotional strategy has also generated considerable buzz on social media, with fans sharing pictures and videos of the Toxic posters across the city.

A Global Promotional Push

Yash and the Toxic team appear to be aiming for an audience beyond Sandalwood and Bollywood, with the film positioned as a major pan-Indian and international release.

The scale of the promotional campaign has drawn attention to Kannada cinema and its growing reach beyond Karnataka. The film has also attracted interest from audiences across India and overseas.

The Toxic team previously hosted a major trailer and teaser launch event in Bengaluru, which attracted significant media attention.

Toxic To Hit Theatres On August 26

Toxic was initially scheduled to release in March but was later postponed. The makers cited international tensions and the global market situation while deciding to delay the film's theatrical release.

Following the postponement, the film is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

With the release date approaching, the Namma Metro campaign has added another layer to the film's promotional drive. Yash's fans, popularly known as Rocky Bhai fans, are now eagerly awaiting the film's arrival in theatres.

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