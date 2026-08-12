Global activewear brand Fabletics is entering the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). The launch features a dedicated website and a debut store in New Delhi, with a Mumbai store to follow soon after.

Fabletics to Launch in India with Reliance Brands

Fabletics, the global activewear brand known for bringing together fashion-forward design and high-performance apparel, is set to launch in India with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). The brand will debut simultaneously online through its dedicated India website and offline with its first mono-brand store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, followed closely by a second store in Mumbai, as per the press release.

Omnichannel Partnership Details

The launch follows an exclusive long-term partnership between Fabletics and Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) to build and operate the brand in India. Under the partnership, RBL will lead Fabletics' development across India through a robust omnichannel model--including standalone retail stores, e-commerce, and experiential brand environments combining the brand's global product and creative proposition with RBL's experience in building international brands for the Indian market, the release said.

From Digital Disruptor to Global Brand

Founded in Los Angeles in 2013, Fabletics has built a distinctive position in activewear by bringing a fashion point of view to performance apparel. Known for proprietary high-quality fabrics, bold colour and fashion-led silhouettes, the brand has grown from a digitally native disruptor into a global omnichannel business with more than 125 retail locations. Along the way, collaborations with names including Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart have brought together fashion, fitness and popular culture, helping shape a brand that looks beyond the traditional codes of performance wear, the release said.

Tapping into the Indian Athleisure Market

Fabletics arrives in India as the relationship between fitness, fashion and everyday dressing continues to evolve. Activewear is increasingly moving beyond the gym, with consumers expecting technical performance without compromising on how they want to look. Fabletics' combination of performance innovation and fashion sensibility gives the brand a distinctive proposition within this evolving category.

Leadership on the India Expansion

Commenting on the partnership, Sumeet Yadav, Head, Reliance Brands Limited, said in a statement, "India is undergoing an incredible transformation, driven by young consumers embracing movement, mindfulness, and athleisure as essential to their everyday lives. As we looked to expand our activewear portfolio, Fabletics stood out for its distinctive approach to making fashion-forward design accessible and built for everyday wear, making it a natural fit for the evolving Indian market. We're excited to bring Fabletics to India and see considerable opportunity to introduce the brand to a new generation of active consumers."

Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics, said, "India represents an important next step in Fabletics' international growth. We built Fabletics around the idea that consumers shouldn't have to choose between performance, style and value, and we see that proposition resonating strongly with the way India's active consumer is evolving. Reliance Brands combines deep market understanding with an ability to build global brands for India, making them the right partner for our long-term ambitions in the market."

Initial Rollout and Product Assortment

The India assortment will span women's and men's activewear across training, running, yoga, Pilates and everyday movement, bringing together Fabletics' proprietary performance fabrics with its fashion-led approach to colour, silhouette and design to create versatile styles that transition seamlessly from workouts through the rest of the day.

The New Delhi store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj will establish Fabletics' first physical presence in India alongside the launch of its dedicated India website. A Mumbai store will follow shortly thereafter, establishing the foundation for the brand's longer-term expansion across the country. (ANI)