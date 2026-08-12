Director Indrajit Lankesh reveals his upcoming film, 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh,' is a love story set against the Partition. Shot across 16 states, he aims to showcase India's beauty and frames 'Jai Sindh' as a patriotic slogan for Indians.

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' director Indrajit Lankesh has opened up about his upcoming film, offering a glimpse of its narrative that is set in the backdrop of the Partition. Speaking to ANI, Indrajit Lankesh shared, "It is a film about two young people, a love story in the backdrop of the partition. I've given my best shot at this for this film. I have shot intensively for one and a half years. I've shown the best of India, the country's love, and the people of India. I've kind of woven a love story."

'Jai Sindh' as a Patriotic Slogan

He emphasised that 'Jai Sindh' just as 'Jai Hind' could be a patriotic slogan. "Jai Hind, everybody knows is a patriotic slogan. But why can't 'Jai Sindh' be a patriotic slogan of the Indians, because Sindh was a part of India It is very sad to know that Sindhis today don't have a place of their own," Lankesh added.

A Pan-India Spectacle

In a statement, the filmmaker revealed how 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' has been shot across 16 states, including Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, among others. "In many ways, it can also be seen as a tourism film because I wanted to showcase the best of India, the beauty of the country, its people, and its spirit. Within that beautiful canvas, I have woven a love story," said Indrajit Lankesh.

Ensemble Cast and Release Details

Produced by Sammy Nanwani under the banner of Sammy's Entertainment, 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story' features an ensemble cast comprising Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal, while introducing Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats. The film is set for a grand Pan-India theatrical release in October 2026 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.