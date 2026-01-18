A heartwarming viral video shows a young BTS fan in India breaking down over the group not visiting, while her father’s playful, loving attempts to cheer her up have melted hearts online worldwide.

The global fandom of BTS, known as ARMY, is famous for its deep emotional connection with the K-pop group. Recently, a heart-touching video from India went viral, perfectly capturing this bond in an unexpected and wholesome way.

The clip shows a young girl breaking down in tears after learning that BTS is not visiting India anytime soon. Her raw emotions struck a chord with fans online, but it was her father’s innocent and loving reaction that truly made the video unforgettable.

A Father’s Innocent Questions Spark Laughter

As the girl sobs and complains that BTS is not coming to India, her father tries to understand the issue. He calmly asks which celebrity she is talking about and assures her that they might come soon. When he jokingly asks for BTS’s phone number, the mood instantly shifts.

The girl explains that BTS members are K-pop idols living in South Korea. Her father, without fully grasping the geography, playfully replies that he will arrange it in North Korea instead. His humorous responses and genuine concern quickly turn tears into laughter.

From Tears to Smiles in Seconds

The conversation continues with the father hugging his daughter and promising that they can travel to South Korea someday. While the girl keeps crying about BTS not coming to India, her father keeps finding ways to cheer her up, asking others nearby about the country and smiling warmly.

This sweet exchange highlights how parents may not always understand fandom culture, but their efforts to comfort their children often mean everything.

BTS World Tour 2026–27: What We Know So Far

Meanwhile, BTS has officially confirmed their massive World Tour for 2026–2027. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will perform across 34 cities with 79 shows worldwide.

The tour begins in April 2026 in South Korea and includes stops in Japan, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. Ticket sales for ARMY members start in late January, followed by general sales—keeping fans hopeful and excited.