Rapper Honey Singh has apologized for the absurd and crude advice he gave during a recent live concert. According to the singer, he was trying to explain things to Gen Z in their own language. But people made it go viral in the wrong way.
Honey Singh's clarification on the viral video
On Thursday, Honey Singh posted an apology video on Instagram. He said, "An edited video of mine is going viral and people find it offensive. I want to tell you the full story."
Sexologist's words increased Honey Singh's concern
He added, "I was a guest at the Nanku & Kaun show. Before that, I lunched with sexologists who said STDs are rising among youth due to unsafe s*x."
Honey Singh was giving a message to Gen Z in OTT language
Honey said he wanted to warn Gen Z about unsafe s*x. He used "OTT language" thinking they'd get it, but it backfired. He apologized to anyone offended by his words.
Honey Singh admitted his mistake, made this decision
He concluded, "To err is human. I'll try not to repeat this mistake and will watch my words, knowing they can be edited. My apologies to everyone. Your Yo Yo Honey Singh."
What did Honey Singh say in the viral video?
A video clip from the 'Nanku & Kaun' concert in Delhi on January 11, 2026, went viral. In it, Honey Singh advised the audience to have s*x in cars and use condoms. People heavily criticized him.
