Dia Mirza shared throwback photos with her 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' co-star R Madhavan as part of the 'This Was 2016' trend. Her Instagram post celebrated the film's legacy ahead of its 25th anniversary, delighting fans of the iconic pair.

Actor Dia Mirza took fans back in time as she joined the viral "This Was 2016" trend and shared a set of old pictures that brought back memories for people who loved her early films. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Dia posted a few behind-the-scenes and photoshoot images with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) co-star R Madhavan, popularly known as Maddy, as the film approaches its 25th anniversary this October. Along with the pictures, Dia wrote a caption reminding fans of how the film has stayed close to people's hearts for years and asked them to name the movie. The caption of her post read, "This was 2016. On 19th October 2026, it will be 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving. The film released in 2001. Name the film. Oh Maddy Maddy, look what showed up? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

A Beloved On-Screen Pair

For many viewers, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan as Reena and Maddy remain one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs. Despite the film releasing over two decades ago, in 2001, its songs, dialogues and story continue to resonate with audiences, retaining a special place in their hearts.

More About 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and marked the Bollywood debut of both Madhavan and Dia Mirza. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a Hindi remake of his own Tamil film 'Minnale', which had released earlier the same year. (ANI)