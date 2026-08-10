Actress Shehnaaz Gill experienced a scary moment on the set of Ishqnama when she accidentally swallowed her nose ring while running. Co-star Saurabh Sachdeva quickly rushed to her aid, patting her back to help dislodge it.

Shehnaaz Gill faced an unexpected and alarming mishap on set when she accidentally swallowed her nose ring while running. Her co-star, Saurabh Sachdeva, quickly rushed to her assistance during the concerning incident.

The incident occurred during the filming of Ishqnama, a project that requires dynamic on-set action, prompting immediate concern among the crew. A behind-the-scenes video of the event was later shared by Gill on her Instagram handle, offering fans a glimpse into the tense moments after the ring was ingested.

An Alarming Incident on the Ishqnama Set

The mishap unfolded during a high-energy sequence for Ishqnama, where Shehnaaz Gill was required to run. In a swift, accidental movement, her nose ring became dislodged and was inadvertently swallowed. The immediate aftermath, captured partially in the now-viral video, shows Gill visibly distressed, attempting to dislodge the foreign object from her throat. Her co-star, Saurabh Sachdeva, demonstrated quick thinking and concern, promptly stepping in to help her by patting her back in an effort to provide relief and assist with the situation. The presence of a film crew, even amidst a real-life scare, meant that the cameras were rolling, though the raw moment was later chosen by Gill to be shared with her audience, highlighting the unpredictable nature of filmmaking.

Gill's Unwavering Professionalism

Despite the frightening experience of ingesting a foreign object, reports from the set of Ishqnama indicate that Gill exhibited remarkable professionalism and an unwavering dedication to her work. Sources close to the production noted that, following the immediate scare and after ensuring her well-being.

Outpouring of Fan Concern and Industry Challenges

As soon as this video went viral; fans were quick to react. One fan wrote, “Take care of your self Shehnaaz first.” Another wrote, “Dhyan rakhiye apna.” One more fan wrote, “OMG…I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe!! You are precious, so take care of yourself!” One more fan wrote, “Take care girl.”