Raghav Juyal has opened up about his marriage plans amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill. Keep scrolling to know what he had to say about his personal life.

Dating rumours of Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill started gaining traction after the duo was spotted at Raghav's birthday celebration. The duo worked together on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; however, they have never confirmed dating each other and stood firm on the ‘we are just friends’ tag. Now, Raghav recently opened up about his marriage plans while talking to interviewers, and he gave quite a hilarious reply.

Raghav On Marriage Plans

Yes, you read that right. Seems like there's some time for Juyal to get marriage written on his card. Now, during an interview with Curly Tales in the light of his upcoming film with Niharika NM named Bhai Tera Star Hai. The duo also shot for a sizzling number and are now giving back-to-back interviews to promote their film. This film also marks Niharika's debut in Bollywood.

Here's What He Said About Marriage Plans

“Shadi mein toh yaar abhi waqt hai kyuki, nahi pata nahi hai mujhe shadi ka ki karunga nahi karunga. It just clicks. ye koi wo nahi hai ki tum Google map leke dhondh rahe ho. It happens, kuch chizein universe pe chhod deni chaiye. Mujhe abhi bohot kuch karna hai. Mujhe bohot kuch karna hai, and abhi mujhe uske liye waqt nahi mil raha hai. ”

("Marriage can wait for now. Honestly, I don't know yet whether I'll get married or not. It's something that just clicks you can't go looking for it with a Google Map. It happens when it's meant to happen, and some things should be left to the universe. Right now, I have a lot I want to achieve, and I don't even have enough time for those goals at the moment.")

About Dating Rumours

Let us tell you that as of July 2026, both Shehnaaz and Raghav have strongly denied the dating rumours, clarifying that they are just very close friends.