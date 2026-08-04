TV actress Aanchal Khurana has fired shots at Shehnaaz Gill by calling her ‘background badnaam’ and saying she has a low IQ. Keep scrolling to know more.

TV actress Aanchal Khurana did not hold back while lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaaz Badesha. The actress called Gill out for having a ‘badnaam background’ and fired shots at her for being ‘arrogant’ and ‘calculative’. Speaking about their time together on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal questioned Shehnaaz's public image, saying that the content was edited in such a way that she appeared to be ‘cute ’, but the reality is opposite to that.

Khurana Takes A Dig At Gill

Talking to Telly Masala, Aanchal said, “People were crazy about Shehnaaz. In my opinion, she is self-obsessed and has a low IQ, but the way she was edited made her look like a very innocent and cute girl. I think she is very chant (clever)."

“I stayed in Punjab for eight months and during that time I heard many stories about Shehnaaz and her background (maine kya kya batein nahi suni hai, Shehnaaz ke background ke bare mein, itna badnaam hai). But in Bigg Boss and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, editing made both Shehnaaz and Shehbaz look very funny. According to me, they are actually rude people,” she said.

On How Clips Were Edited On The Show

She also claimed that Shehbaz was rude during the show. Aanchal explained that she once called him "fuddu", a word commonly used in Delhi. According to her, Shehbaz also made several rude comments about Roadies and her, but those parts were not shown on television. Aanchal said she felt this was unfair.

“From the time I spent with Shehnaaz, I realised that our thinking and personalities are completely different. Just like I became friends with Digvijay and Sangeeta because our vibe and mindset matched, I don't think my mindset will ever match with Shehnaaz's,” Aanchal added.