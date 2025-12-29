Shah Rukh Khan was spotted enjoying and happily documenting his son AbRam's annual day performance, as Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan clapped for him.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan were photographed coming at AbRam Khan's school for the annual day. Dhirubhai Ambani International School's Annual Day 2025 was held in Mumbai on December 18, and it was a star-studded occasion, with many celebrities in attendance to see their children perform. Videos from the yearly day have appeared on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One video depicts a pleased father, Shah Rukh Khan, applauding for his youngest son AbRam as he performs a play on stage. SRK proudly filmed a video of his baby, while Suhana and Gauri applauded and clapped for him.

Shah Rukh Khan Records Son Abram Khan's Annual Day Performance A video going viral on Shah Rukh Khan's fan sites shows AbRam Khan doing a skit on stage with other pupils. He is seen wearing a blue sequinned kurta and white pyjamas. The comedy looks to be about India's festivals, and whenever AbRam recites a line, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen beaming affectionately and filming his kid. Suhana Khan and Gauri were also beaming, and they enthusiastically cheered after seeing AbRam perform.

Check out the video below

Soon after the video went viral, one admirer commented, "Proud father moment," while another netizen said, "Abram is a superstar already." A third remark stated, "What a cute performance by Abram Khan." Another fan praised AbRam and added, "Mufasa Junior."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next major project, King. Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the picture in cooperation with Marflix Pictures, and it is set to be released in 2026. King is particularly notable since it is Shah Rukh Khan's debut on-screen cooperation with his daughter Suhana Khan.

King, starring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, is one among Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited films.