Year Ahead 2026: While some actors will make a comeback, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and others will continue their presence from 2025 into the new year. 5 actors, even after crossing the age of 60, will be seen performing intense action
Shah Rukh Khan
- Age: 60
- Film: King (2026, TBD)
SRK leads this Siddharth Anand film.
Salman Khan
- Age: 60 years
- Film and Release Date: Battle of Galwan (June 2026, final date pending)
Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Salman plays Col. B. Santosh Babu in this action-packed film.
Sanjay Dutt
- Age: 66
- Films: The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Baap, KD: The Devil
He'll be seen in action roles in all five films.
Sunny Deol
- Age: 68 years
- Films: Border 2 (Jan 23), Gabru (Mar 13), Lahore 1947 (TBD), Ramayanam Part 1 (Diwali)
Sunny has lead roles in three films and will play Hanuman in Ramayanam, with intense action in all four.
Rajinikanth
- Age: 75 years
- Film and Release Date: Coolie 2 (2026, date TBD)
Rajinikanth leads this Lokesh Kanagaraj film, promising to deliver the same high-octane action as the original.
