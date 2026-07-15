Samay Raina sparked dating rumours after he was spotted holding a mystery girl's hand while leaving a Mumbai venue. The comedian has not reacted to the speculation, which comes hours after the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh cost.

Stand-up comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina has once again become the centre of online discussion after he was spotted with a mystery girl during a public outing in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Videos of the duo quickly surfaced on social media, triggering speculation about Samay's personal life. The sighting comes on the same day the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh cost on the comedian in connection with proceedings linked to the India's Got Latent controversy.

Samay Escorts Mystery Girl Through Crowd

In the viral videos, Samay is seen exiting a venue in Mumbai before being surrounded by paparazzi and a large crowd of fans. Amid the commotion, the comedian was spotted holding the mystery girl's hand and carefully guiding her through the crowd as they headed towards a waiting car.

The protective gesture immediately caught the attention of social media users, with many speculating that the woman could be Samay's rumoured girlfriend. However, her identity remains unknown as she kept her face covered with a mask throughout the outing. Neither Samay Raina nor his team has issued any statement addressing the viral videos or the dating rumours.

Supreme Court Imposes Rs 3 Lakh Cost

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on Samay Raina during proceedings related to the India's Got Latent controversy. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice J. V. Mohana directed the comedian to deposit the amount within two weeks.

The court observed that Samay had allegedly made false statements before it and had failed to comply with its earlier directions. The latest development has added another chapter to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the controversy, while his recent public appearance has simultaneously fuelled fresh curiosity about his personal life.