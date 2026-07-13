Kusha Kapila denies reconciling with Samay Raina, calling viral images of them 'fake and seeded' AI alterations. She reiterated her stance of having no friendship with him and recalled the roast incident that led to their fallout in 2024.

'Fake and Seeded': Kusha Slams AI Images

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has firmly denied rumours of a reconciliation with comedian Samay Raina after digitally altered images of the two went viral on social media. Addressing the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories, Kusha clarified that the circulating photos were fake and reiterated that she has no friendship with Samay and will never appear on his show, 'India's Got Latent.' The rumours gained traction after images and videos online suggested that Kusha and Samay had patched up following their widely discussed fallout in 2024. However, Kusha dismissed the claims, stating that the images had been manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Reposting one such post, she wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is AI altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point." She also thanked content creator Nikhil Taneja for calling out the altered images, writing, "Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It's laughable."

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In another Story, Kusha criticised meme pages for fuelling the speculation. "Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai. Maine kisi party mein hee nahi jaana ab," she wrote.

'Recovering from the Experience Required Therapy'

Kusha later shared a detailed note explaining why she continues to stand by her decision to distance herself from Samay. Recalling the controversial roast hosted by Ashish Solanki, she said she had entered the show in good faith without seeing any script beforehand. Kusha revealed that she blocked both Samay Raina and Ashish Solanki after the incident and said recovering from the experience required therapy.

She also addressed recent speculation surrounding singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, where both she and Samay were present. According to Kusha, attending the same event should not be interpreted as evidence of a reconciliation.

In another post, Kusha urged people to stop reducing her experience to online speculation. "I don't need anyone to take a stand for me nor will I run a PR campaign nor will I do any seeding because there is a very real life waiting to be lived. You can't put a timeline to how long will I take to be okay with this.... Allow me to take this hurt to my grave please."

The controversy dates back to 2024, when Samay Raina's remarks during Pretty Good Roast Show Season 1 sparked criticism for targeting Kusha's marriage and divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. Following the episode, Kusha blocked Samay on social media and alleged that the jokes made on the show had "dehumanized" her. (ANI)