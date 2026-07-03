Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is hosting comedy veterans Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 'India's Got Latent S2'. The show has returned to Netflix and YouTube after a year-long hiatus following a major controversy.

Samay Raina Expresses Excitement to Host 'Comedy Heroes'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is all set to host comedy veterans Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Latent Season 2'. Sharing his excitement on social media, Raina reflected on how the trio influenced his journey in comedy, writing, "I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way." Expressing his excitement and a heightened anticipation for the episode, Raina further added, "Tonight I'm going to do Latent with them, I can't believe it!!!! I'm so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroesss. These guys are veterans, I cant waitttt!!"

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In the opening episode, actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari graced the show, setting the tone for a fun-filled season. Their effortless humour, witty banter, and infectious energy add a refreshing charm to the show. From sharing laughs with the contestants to joining in on the light-hearted moments, the duo brings warmth, humour, and glamour to the stage.

'India's Got Latent' Returns After Controversy

The second season of 'India's Got Latent' has finally returned on Netflix and YouTube. Samay Raina recently made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology. (ANI)