Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed an adorable reaction when filmmaker Raj Nidimoru informed her that their film Maa Inti Bangaaram had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The women-led Telugu film, released on June 19, 2026, made history in South Indian cinema. Take a look at the video.

It's female-led cinema taking the charge season! Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed an adorable reaction when filmmaker Raj Nidimoru informed her that their latest Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has officially crossed the monumental Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In less than a month since its release on June 19, 2026, this women-led Telugu production achieved a significant milestone. This success has been lauded as historic for female-led cinema in South India. The movie reportedly recovered over 300% of its budget.

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Samantha's cute reaction

In the now viral clip, Raj Nidimoru hands over an iPad to Samantha. Upon unlocking the device, Samantha's jaw visibly drops as she sees the impressive worldwide collection figures. Her thrilled exclamation of "We did 100 crores" encapsulated her joy. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, “Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed? A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released. I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know.”

About The Film

Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram has not only delivered a box office success but also challenged established industry norms. Expressing her profound hope, the actress believes this achievement signifies the beginning of greater acceptance and appreciation for female-led films in the future.