Farhan Akhtar marked 13 years of his film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' with a tribute to the late Milkha Singh. In an Instagram post, he thanked the 'Flying Sikh' for trusting him with his story and also acknowledged the film's director and cast.

Farhan Akhtar's Heartfelt Tribute

Bollywood actor, singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar remembered legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, marking 13 years of his hit biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. In an Instagram post, Farhan shared a picture with the late athlete and thanked him for trusting him with his story.

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"Miss you Milkha ji. As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 13 today, thank you again for trusting me with your life story. Big hug to @rakeyshommehra #PrasoonJoshi @binodkpradhan @sonamkapoor @divyadutta25 @yograjofficial #PawanMalhotra @joinprakashraj #JaptejSingh @shankarehsaanloy and the incredible cast and crew," the actor-filmmaker wrote.

Many reacted to the post, hailing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' as one of the most cherished biopics made in Bollywood. Farhan's wife, Shibani Akhtar, also showed love in the comment section.

Remembering the 'Flying Sikh'

Milkha Singh, popularly known as the "Flying Sikh", is one of India's greatest track and field athletes. He represented India in several international competitions. He had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in the 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960, which set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games, where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m.

About The Acclaimed Biopic

Farhan Akhtar famously stepped into the shoes of the late Milkha Singh in the film, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character. Sonam Kapoor also starred in the film.

Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021. (ANI)