Aamir Khan to Ajay Devgn: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Successfully Turned Directors
Several Bollywood actors successfully stepped behind the camera, proving their talent extends beyond acting. From Raj Kapoor to Aamir Khan, these stars impressed audiences with memorable films and exceptional storytelling as directors.
Bollywood has a long list of talented actors who became amazing directors, changing Indian cinema with their fresh ideas. Think Raj Kapoor's genius or Aamir Khan's heart-touching stories. These stars didn't just stick to acting; they made films we can't forget. Let's check out the full list.
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor, Bollywood's original showman, wasn't just a great actor but a fantastic director too. He started his direction journey with 'Aag' in 1948. He then gave us classics like 'Shree 420' (1955), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' (1985). His films were way ahead of their time, talking about love, social justice, and emotions with pure art. His work as a director is legendary and still inspires filmmakers today.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn is known for his versatile acting, and he took the director's chair for 'U Me Aur Hum' (2008), a romance where he starred with Kajol. The film got mixed reactions, but people liked his storytelling. He later directed 'Shivaay' (2016), a full-on action thriller with amazing visuals. Even with a packed acting schedule, Ajay keeps directing and producing, showing his love for cinema.
Konkona Sen
Konkona Sen Sharma, famous for her powerful acting, made a solid debut as a director with 'A Death in the Gunj' (2017). This psychological drama, based on a true story, won praise for its clever storytelling and tense atmosphere. Her work proved she's not just a brilliant actor but also a very skilled filmmaker who can create truly gripping stories.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is called a perfectionist for a reason. He brought that same detail to his first film as a director, 'Taare Zameen Par' (2007). The movie was about dyslexia and a special child's struggles, and it was a huge hit with both critics and audiences. Aamir also acted as a supportive teacher in it, but his sensitive direction won everyone's hearts. The film won many awards and changed how people in India thought about education.
Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt, daughter of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, moved from acting to directing in the early 2000s. Her first film as a director was 'Paap' (2003), starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. After that, she directed movies like 'Holiday' (2006) and 'Jism 2' (2012). Pooja is known for making films on bold topics with unique stories, and she's still a big name in Bollywood as both an actor and director.
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan is mostly known for acting and producing, but he also directed 'Dabangg 2' (2012), the sequel to the superhit 'Dabangg' (2010). The film was a full-on masala entertainer just like the first one, and it proved he could handle direction. He hasn't directed much since, but he's still very active in Bollywood as a producer, actor, and TV host.
Rakesh Roshan
Before he became a director, Rakesh Roshan was a successful actor in the 70s and 80s. But he found even bigger success as a director with hits like 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988) and 'Karan Arjun' (1995). He also gave us India's own superhero with the 'Koi... Mil Gaya' (2003) and 'Krrish' (2006) series. He basically brought the sci-fi and superhero genre to Bollywood, making him a hugely important actor-turned-director.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.