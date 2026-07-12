Aamir Khan is called a perfectionist for a reason. He brought that same detail to his first film as a director, 'Taare Zameen Par' (2007). The movie was about dyslexia and a special child's struggles, and it was a huge hit with both critics and audiences. Aamir also acted as a supportive teacher in it, but his sensitive direction won everyone's hearts. The film won many awards and changed how people in India thought about education.