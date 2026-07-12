Decoding Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Elegant Bridal Look From Her Intimate Wedding
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married the love of her life, Sharan Sharma, in an intimate yet beautiful wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Here's decoding her elegant, red, fiery bridal look.
'I do'
It was no less than a dream-come-true moment when Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma tied the knot of love and togetherness on their fourth dating anniversary. The duo made everyone go WOW with their intimate yet beautiful wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Here's decoding her bridal look!
Akansha ditched pastel and wore a beautiful red saree paired with a golden blouse and heavy accessories. She made a statement choosing red for her wedding look.
The deets!
Akansha went for a red saree with muted floral prints and golden intricate embroidery by Arpita Mehta. She paired her saree with a heavy embellished blouse with golden details and zardosi knot work style details on her blouse.
The Jewellery!
She went for a heavy embellished choker necklace, matching earrings, and heavy bangles with embellished kaleeres.
So gorgeous!
Her necklace had huge diamonds, Kundan, Polki, and intricate details, making it one of a kind. Not to miss her maang tika that matched the choker set, with a central circular floral motif and emerald teardrop droplets.
Minimal Makeup
She went for a soft nude makeup, minimal base, flushed pink cheeks, and a small red bindi to bind the look together.
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