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Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon: Bollywood Stars Who Started Their Careers as Models
Not everyone starts in the industry by being a struggling actor; some start as models. Here's looking at a few big names who began their journey from the fashion, beauty, and commercial modeling industry.
Lights, camera, action!
The entertainment world is a maze, and there's no denying that! It has glamour, fans' frenzy, lights, camera, action, and a lot of hard work. But not everyone starts in the industry as an actor; some Bollywood stars we know well now began their careers as models. Keep scrolling!
Kriti Sanon
Let us tell you that before making it big in the industry, Kriti balanced a B.Tech engineering degree with TV commercials and ramp walks before her acting debut.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika was a prominent fashion model and Kingfisher Calendar girl. She was often seen on ramps and TVCs.
Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth was a highly successful fashion model before making it big in the industry. Even as a leading film actor, he frequently returns to the runway as a celebrity showstopper.
Aishwarya Rai
Everyone knows that Aishwarya established herself as a highly successful runway and commercial model before winning the Miss World pageant in 1994 and debuting in cinema.
Priyanka Chopra
Before winning Miss World and taking Bollywood and Hollywood by storm, Priyanka began her career doing national and international modelling and pageants.
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