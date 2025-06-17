- Home
- Entertainment
- Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 13-Film Journey: Check out their box office performance
Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 13-Film Journey: Check out their box office performance
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have teamed up for about 13 films. Now, they're ready for their 14th, Golmaal 5. Let's see how their films have fared at the box office.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 01:20 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rohit Shetty announced Golmaal 5, his 14th film with Ajay Devgn. It's slated to begin filming around February-March 2026. Let's look at the box office performance of their previous 13 collaborations.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay and Rohit first worked together in Zameen. It did okay, earning 17.8 crore at the box office.
39
Image Credit : instagram
They collaborated on 4 Golmaal films, all box office hits, totaling around 600 crore.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Their murder mystery, Sunday, flopped, earning only 31.96 crore.
59
Image Credit : instagram
All the Best: Fun Begins, was a hit, making 61 crore.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Bol Bachchan, a comedy, was a super hit, earning 165 crore.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh with a special appearance by Ajay, was a blockbuster, earning 400.19 crore.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar and Ajay in a cameo, made 294.91 crore.
99
Image Credit : instagram
The Singham series (3 parts) have collectively earned 745.39 crore.
Top Stories