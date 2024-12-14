Entertainment

Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time

Not only Allu Arjun, but Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan have also served jail time. Let's learn about them...

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan has faced the law multiple times, from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case to the 2002 hit-and-run case. He has served jail time and is still fighting legal battles.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was convicted for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. He spent several years in jail.

3. Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 for buying drugs and subsequently served time in jail.

4. Shiney Ahuja

Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping his maid, which effectively ended his career.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was arrested and charged with assault after a brawl in a Mumbai restaurant.

6. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case and spent a month in jail before being released on bail.

7. Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi was jailed for allegedly abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan. However, he has now been acquitted in the case.

8. Darshan Thoogudeepa

South Indian actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested for allegedly murdering a fan. He is currently in jail.

9. Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested for running a pornography racket and spent several months in jail.

10. Aryan Khan

Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Cordelia cruise drug case and spent 20 days in custody.

