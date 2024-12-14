Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time

Entertainment
Not only Allu Arjun, but Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan have also served jail time. Let's learn about them...
Salman Khan has faced the law multiple times, from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case to the 2002 hit-and-run case. He has served jail time and is still fighting legal battles.
Sanjay Dutt was convicted for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. He spent several years in jail.
Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 for buying drugs and subsequently served time in jail.
Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping his maid, which effectively ended his career.
Saif Ali Khan was arrested and charged with assault after a brawl in a Mumbai restaurant.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case and spent a month in jail before being released on bail.
Sooraj Pancholi was jailed for allegedly abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan. However, he has now been acquitted in the case.
South Indian actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested for allegedly murdering a fan. He is currently in jail.
Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested for running a pornography racket and spent several months in jail.
Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Cordelia cruise drug case and spent 20 days in custody.
