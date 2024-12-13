Entertainment
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has earned 1000 crore rupees in just 6 days. This is the first Indian movie to achieve this feat before the week is over.
According to media reports, Allu Arjun has charged a fee of 300 crores for Pushpa 2. He also has a share in its profits.
Allu Arjun has a large stake in his home production, Geetha Arts. His father, Allu Aravind, laid the foundation of this production house.
Allu Arjun owns luxury cars like Jaguar XJ L, Hummer H2, BMW X6M, Mercedes GLE 350d, Range Rover, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. Whose price is in crores.
Allu Arjun is also fond of riding bikes, he also has a private jet and a vanity van worth crores.
Allu Arjun is said to have a net worth of 460 crores. However, after Pushpa 2, there can be a big change in this now.
Apart from Allu Studio in Hyderabad, AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Allu Arjun also has a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.
Allu Arjun owns the franchise of the American sports bar and restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
The Kodenella-Allu family are related. Three generations of both families are associated with films and acting. The total assets are said to be 6 thousand crores.
A special screening of Allu Arjun was held on December 4, in which the superstar had arrived. After this, a woman died in the stampede.
In this case, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Allu Arjun. The sessions court has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
The High Court has granted interim bail to Allu Arjun for 4 weeks. It is expected that Allu will not have to spend the night in jail.
Shilpa Shetty's 7 Motivational Life Mantras for Working Women
Rekha to Kangana Ranaut-6 Incomplete love stories of Bollywood stars
Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE
Sonam Kapoor's crore-worthy Delhi bungalow: Inside photos revealed