Kannada film industry costume designer Forever Naveen Kumar has been awarded an honorary doctorate by American International University for his contributions to fashion and cinema. The honour highlights his work with Kannada stars.

Bengaluru: The Kannada film industry and its audience have received heartening news, as one of its valued contributors has earned international acclaim. Forever Naveen Kumar, a veteran costume designer, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the American International University for his remarkable work in fashion design and costume management.

A decade of styling Kannada stars

Naveen Kumar has spent over a decade designing costumes for some of Kannada cinema’s top stars, including the beloved Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh. He has also played a key role in styling for the popular television show Comedy Khiladigalu, earning a reputation for his unique vision and attention to detail.

Goa ceremony honors fashion excellence

The honorary doctorate was presented at a recent ceremony held in Goa, where Bollywood producer Mehul Kumar and Goa’s Social Welfare Minister Subhash Desai handed over the prestigious recognition to Naveen Kumar.

A legacy influenced by family roots

Naveen Kumar’s interest in fashion was inspired by his father, K.S. Mohan, who was also involved in the garment industry. This familial influence played a significant role in shaping his passion and career path in fashion design.

International spotlight on Kannada cinema

The recognition by an international university not only celebrates Naveen Kumar’s achievements but also shines a spotlight on the Kannada film industry’s evolving contributions to global fashion and cinema.