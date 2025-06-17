- Home
- Entertainment
- Dangal to Talaash: Aamir Khan's top 5 opening day grossers that set box office buzzing
Dangal to Talaash: Aamir Khan's top 5 opening day grossers that set box office buzzing
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing June 20th, is generating buzz. Trade experts wonder if it will join his top 5 openers based on first-day box office performance.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
First, let's talk about Aamir Khan's top 5 openers. Number one is 'Thugs of Hindostan,' released in 2018. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it earned ₹52.25 crore on its first day. However, its lifetime collection was only ₹151.19 crore, making it a flop.
Aamir's second biggest opener is 'Dhoom 3' (2013). It raked in ₹36.22 crore on day one and ₹284.27 crore lifetime, becoming a blockbuster. Vijay Krishna Acharya directed it.
The all-time blockbuster 'Dangal' (2016) is Aamir's third biggest opener, earning ₹29.78 crore on day one. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it collected ₹387.38 crore lifetime.
'PK' (2014), directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is Aamir's fourth biggest opener. It earned ₹26.63 crore on its first day and ₹340.8 crore lifetime, becoming an all-time blockbuster.
Aamir's fifth biggest opener is 'Talaash' (2012). A semi-hit, it earned ₹13.50 crore on day one and ₹93.40 crore lifetime. Reema Kagti directed the film.
Now, about 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' Koimoi reports predict a single-digit opening day collection (less than ₹10 crore). It seems unlikely to enter Aamir's top 5 openers. Final figures will be clear after release.