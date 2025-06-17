An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing in Nagpur after a bomb threat. Separately, an Air India flight from San Francisco faced an engine issue during a Kolkata stopover, delaying departure.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kochi to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday after the airline received an email warning of a bomb onboard. The flight had around 157 passengers.

According to officials, the email alert was taken seriously and the aircraft was immediately diverted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. The plane landed safely and passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was alerted and carried out a full inspection of the aircraft. Authorities have not confirmed whether any suspicious object was found.

Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur said, "An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat-Kochi-Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received. All passengers have been deboarded, investigation is underway, nothing suspicious has been found so far."

The IndiGo 6E 2706 flight, scheduled to depart Kochi at 9:20 am, took off at 9:31 am after a short delay. The emergency landing was executed without any injuries reported.

Technical glitch grounds Air India flight in Kolkata

In a separate incident, an Air India flight (AI180) from San Francisco to Mumbai, via Kolkata, faced a technical problem early Tuesday morning. The flight, which landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 12:45 am, developed an issue in its left engine.

As a result, passengers were asked to deboard while the engineering team began inspection and repair work. The onward journey from Kolkata to Mumbai was delayed due to the technical snag.

The flight had been operating on schedule until the problem was detected during the scheduled stopover.

Third incident: Domestic flight halted in Ahmedabad

In yet another aviation-related incident, a domestic flight headed to Mumbai was halted at Ahmedabad airport due to a technical issue. The Air India flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, operated by an Airbus A321-211 (VT-PPL), was cancelled on June 16.

ANI quoting sources said that the flight was initially delayed due to an operational issue. However, during the delay window, the crew's Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) came into effect, resulting in the cancellation. The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.35 pm and arrive at 7.55 pm, but did not depart.

Increased caution after AI171 tragedy

Aviation authorities have been on high alert following the recent AI171 tragedy in Ahmedabad, in which a fatal crash killed over 240 people. Since then, airports and airlines across India have heightened their vigilance, particularly over bomb threats and technical faults.