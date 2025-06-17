Iran’s top military commander Ali Shadmani was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, just days after taking charge. The operation is part of Israel’s ongoing effort to dismantle Iran’s war command.

In a major escalation, Israel has killed Iran’s newly appointed Chief of Staff, General Ali Shadmani, in a targeted airstrike in central Tehran. This marks the second assassination of Iran’s top general in less than a week.

Airstrike hits Tehran command centre

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the airstrike was conducted overnight and hit a command headquarters where Shadmani was present. Israeli intelligence had pinpointed his location through what officials called “precise and actionable intelligence.” The strike took place in central Tehran and was described as a high-risk but successful operation.

Shadmani was Iran’s top war-time commander

Ali Shadmani was the highest-ranking military official in Iran and a close advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had been promoted earlier this month after the death of his predecessor, Alam Ali Rashid, in a previous Israeli strike under Operation “Am Kalavi.”

Shadmani had recently taken command of the 'Khatem Al-Anbiya' Emergency Command, a strategic unit responsible for coordinating Iran’s war efforts, including missile strikes and drone attacks on Israel. Israeli officials say Shadmani was central to approving fire plans and managing combat operations against Israeli targets.

Second top Iranian general killed in five days

This is the second killing of an Iranian military chief by Israel in less than a week. General Alam Ali Rashid was eliminated in a similar targeted operation. Shadmani had barely settled into his new role when he too was struck down.

Before his promotion, Shadmani had served as deputy commander of the Emergency Command and headed Iran’s General Staff Operations Department. His long military career was marked by involvement in planning and executing attacks on Israel, both directly and through proxy forces.

Israel’s strategy: break Iran’s war leadership

Israel has not officially confirmed the full details of the operation but described the strike as part of a broader strategy to disrupt Iran’s ability to conduct coordinated attacks in the region.

By eliminating senior figures like Shadmani, Israeli defense officials say they aim to create confusion in Iran’s chain of command and delay or derail further offensive actions.

Growing tensions in the region

The strike is likely to escalate tensions between the two countries and raise fears of broader conflict. Iran has not yet issued an official statement on Shadmani’s death, but sources in Tehran have confirmed explosions in the city overnight.

This targeted assassination campaign underscores Israel’s commitment to stopping what it sees as an existential threat from Iran, especially amid rising hostilities and failed diplomatic efforts between Iran and the West over nuclear and regional security issues.