Director Aditya Dhar's highly anticipated spy-thriller Dhurandhar is all set to hit theaters on December 5th. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has created a massive buzz among audiences. With advance booking now open, tickets are selling at premium prices across the country, with Delhi reportedly offering the most expensive seats.

Ticket Prices Surge Across Cities

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar, especially for premium shows, are in high demand. Media reports suggest that in many cities, premium show tickets have crossed ₹2,000. In Delhi and Mumbai, recliner seats for Sunday are priced above ₹1,600, while the highest ticket in India is ₹2,400 at PVR Director's Cut, Vasant Kunj, Delhi. In Mumbai, premium seats at PVR Icon, Andheri, priced at ₹1,610, are already sold out. Even in smaller cities like Gurgaon, premium tickets are being sold for ₹2,000.

Over 30,000 Tickets Sold in Just 24 Hours

The film’s makers began advance bookings on Monday, and within the first 24 hours, over 30,000 tickets were sold, generating approximately ₹2.94 crore, including block bookings. With two days left for the release, trade analysts predict the figure could more than double. Considering the massive demand, critics estimate Dhurandhar could earn around ₹25 crore on its opening day.

Star-Studded Cast and Plot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating criminal gangs in Lyari town, Pakistan. The movie also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. With its high-octane action, gripping story, and star power, Dhurandhar is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.