Rumours about Kalki 2 have intensified as speculation grows around Priyanka Chopra possibly replacing Deepika Padukone in the highly anticipated sequel. With no official confirmation yet, fans are eager to know what this potential casting shakeup.

While the hype for Kalki 2898 AD does not seem to stop, there are now those casting changes for Kalki 2 taking place within the social media. The most frequently asked question among fans: Is Priyanka Chopra replacing Deepika Padukone in the sequel? While there hasn't been any confirmation by the makers, the context of industry gossip has sparked a heated debate about what these changes could mean for the franchise itself.

Priyanka Chopra to Replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2?

Rumors were stoked when a few unverified reports rumored that the producers would take a fresh approach for the cast in the sequel. It has been said that with Kalki 2898 AD, it is getting extensive attention all over the world; the producers are then eyeing to get even bigger international appeal from its sequel.

The number-one hot name circulating online is Priyanka Chopra, for which her growing Hollywood foothold has done no harm in fanning the flames of speculation.

Where Deepika Padukone Stands

Deepika Padukone was an essential part of the first film, and the fans are unclear whether a change in storyline will happen for the sequel or whether an entirely new cast will be a requirement. Some say Deepika is busy with other shootings and might not be free for this project, while there are some reports that the makers are trying to work out another parallel arc for a character that can incorporate Priyanka into the universe and not replace Deepika entirely.

But with neither of them making statements, all is mostly speculation.

Priyanka's Link to the Franchise

The association of Priyanka Chopra's name with Kalki 2 will not come as a surprise. With a strong international fan base, action-oriented image, and previous work in sci-fi and futuristic genres, she makes a perfect fit for furthering the extension of the Kalki universe. Fans think she has the potential to add a rather strong and exhilarating angle to the tale, especially if the sequel brings forth a new warrior/rebel/mythological character.

What the Makers Have Said So Far

The production team, at this point of writing, has not confirmed any changes in the casting. Sources also indicated that discussions for Kalki 2 are still in very initial stages, and the final decisions will only be determined after completely locking in the script. The team is currently working on creating a bigger cinematic universe, and the casting will likely depend upon character evolution, storyline demands, and actor availability.