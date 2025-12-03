- Home
Year Ender 2025: Many star kids made their debut in 2025. This list includes names from Shanaya Kapoor to Ahaan Panday. So, let's find out which other celebs are on this list
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor debuted with the romantic film 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'. The film turned out to be a flop.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted with the film 'Nadaniyan'. However, people didn't particularly like his acting. The film also proved to be a flop.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani stepped into Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's film 'Aazad'. However, the film was a box office flop. Thus, her debut was a flop.
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan debuted in Bollywood as a director. He debuted with The Bads of Bollywood. People really liked this series.
Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday is Chunky Panday's nephew. Ahaan Panday debuted with the romantic film 'Saiyyara'. His debut turned out to be a superhit.
Anit Padda
Anit Padda was also seen with Ahaan in the film 'Saiyyara'. Her debut was a total hit. For your information, Anit Padda's parents are in production.
