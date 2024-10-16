WATCH: Nick Jonas runs for safety during Prague concert after laser light was aimed at him

Nick Jonas experienced a tense moment during the Jonas Brothers’ Prague concert when a laser was aimed at him, prompting swift action from security.

Nick Jonas faced a frightening moment during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Prague when a laser was aimed at him from the audience. Footage from the event shows Nick on stage with his brothers, Kevin and Joe, when he suddenly noticed the laser targeting him. Reacting quickly, he ran for safety and gestured to his security team about the potential threat. Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe remained on stage, seemingly unaware of the escalating situation.

Witnesses reported that the concert was briefly paused as the security team sprang into action. They quickly identified and removed the individual responsible for the laser incident, ensuring the safety of everyone present. Many fans expressed their outrage over the behavior of the concert-goer, while others shared their relief that Nick was unharmed.

Comments on social media reflected the concern fans felt: “Why are people like this!!!?!?!?” one user exclaimed, highlighting the absurdity of the situation. Another fan praised Nick's quick thinking, noting, “They have a sign to indicate danger. That’s smart,” referring to the hand signal he used to alert security. Some fans raised questions about the venue's security measures, asking, “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?”

As of now, Nick has not publicly commented on the incident. In contrast, Joe Jonas seemed to downplay the situation by sharing a picture from the concert on his Instagram Stories, focusing on the positive aspects of the performance.

Interestingly, this incident occurred just a day after Nick made his return to social media following a brief hiatus. He had shared a series of photos, saying, “Been taking some me time from social media,” before showcasing his return with a lighthearted post featuring a striking blue wall.

Despite the scare, fans remain supportive and relieved that Nick is safe, highlighting the strong bond between the Jonas Brothers and their dedicated audience.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: "She stayed with me until..”: Vivian Dsena talks about his divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee

Latest Videos