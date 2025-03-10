Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal OTT: Prime Video or JioHotstar? Where and when to watch Joju George, Suraj’s movie

Read Full Article

In the Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, J Joju George plays Sethu, while Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bhaskar.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is a Malayalam-language film that stars Joju George as Sethu and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bhaskar. It debuted in theatres on February 7, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from spectators and reviewers. The film is currently available on OTT.

Where can I see Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal? The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal dives on the complexity of familial bonds, covering issues such as estrangement, unsolved disputes, and the difficulties of reconciliation.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Storyline The film's plot revolves around three estranged brothers, Vishwanathan (Alencier Ley Lopez), Sethu (Joju George), and Bhaskaran (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who reunite at their ancestral house in Koyilandy after decades apart to care for their terminally sick mother, Narayani (Sulochana). As they come together, old scars emerge, resulting in confrontations and reflections on their strained relationships. The novel follows their path to understanding, forgiveness, and the rediscovering of familial love.

Cast for Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal The cast includes Joju George as Sethu, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bhaskaran, Garggi Ananthan as Athira, Alencier Ley Lopez as Vishwanathan, Sajitha Madathil as Jayasree Vishwanathan, Sulochana as Narayani, and Shelly Kishore as Nafeesa Bhaskaran.

All About Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Sharan Venugopal directed and wrote the film. It is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the label Goodwill Entertainments. Appu Prabhakar did the cinematography and edited the film. Appu Prabhakar created the soundtrack for Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal.

The film earned great reviews for its sympathetic depiction of family relationships and strong performances. Critics applauded its sophisticated portrayal of generational pain and the path to rehabilitation.

