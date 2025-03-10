Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal OTT: Prime Video or JioHotstar? Where and when to watch Joju George, Suraj’s movie

In the Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, J Joju George plays Sethu, while Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bhaskar.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is a Malayalam-language film that stars Joju George as Sethu and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bhaskar. It debuted in theatres on February 7, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from spectators and reviewers. The film is currently available on OTT.

budget 2025
article_image2

Where can I see Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal?

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal dives on the complexity of familial bonds, covering issues such as estrangement, unsolved disputes, and the difficulties of reconciliation.


article_image3

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Storyline

The film's plot revolves around three estranged brothers, Vishwanathan (Alencier Ley Lopez), Sethu (Joju George), and Bhaskaran (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who reunite at their ancestral house in Koyilandy after decades apart to care for their terminally sick mother, Narayani (Sulochana). As they come together, old scars emerge, resulting in confrontations and reflections on their strained relationships. The novel follows their path to understanding, forgiveness, and the rediscovering of familial love.

article_image4

Cast for Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

The cast includes Joju George as Sethu, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bhaskaran, Garggi Ananthan as Athira, Alencier Ley Lopez as Vishwanathan, Sajitha Madathil as Jayasree Vishwanathan, Sulochana as Narayani, and Shelly Kishore as Nafeesa Bhaskaran.

article_image5

All About Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

Sharan Venugopal directed and wrote the film. It is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the label Goodwill Entertainments. Appu Prabhakar did the cinematography and edited the film. Appu Prabhakar created the soundtrack for Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal.

article_image6

The film earned great reviews for its sympathetic depiction of family relationships and strong performances. Critics applauded its sophisticated portrayal of generational pain and the path to rehabilitation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna Vs Congress MLA Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Ravi Kumar's threats against actress RBA

Rashmika Mandanna Vs Congress MLA: Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Ravi Kumar's threats against actress

SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH) RBA

SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH)

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners ATG

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies' NTI

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies'

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE ATG

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE

Recent Stories

Court holds itself accountable: Punjab & Haryana HC fines State, own admin over pension delay ddr

Court holds itself accountable: Punjab & Haryana HC fines State, own admin over pension delay to widow

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey AJR

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey

Salah to Cucurella: Premier League Team of the Week after Matchday 28 dmn

Salah to Cucurella: Premier League Team of the Week after Matchday 28

PHOTOS Shoaib Malik wife Sana Javed's Pakistani suits ideas for EID RBA

PHOTOS: Shoaib Malik wife Sana Javed's Pakistani suits ideas for EID

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition anr

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition

Recent Videos

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Video Icon
'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon