After an exciting weekend of Premier League action, we've selected our top performers. From outstanding goalkeepers to clinical forwards, here's our Team of the Week.
Raya made superb point-blank stops from Nousaair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. His cat-like double stop late on from Fernandes secured a crucial point for Arsenal.
Dictated the game from right-back for Liverpool, showcasing his defensive soundness and exceptional passing range.
Excelled in a full-back role for Aston Villa, nullifying Brentford's wide options and demonstrating his defensive prowess.
Scored a crucial equalizer and delivered a strong defensive performance, completing 93.1% of his passes for Brighton.
Scored a superb strike against Leicester, securing a crucial win for Chelsea and lifting them into the Premier League's top four.
Impressed with his ability to scan, receive, and play forward quickly, earning him a spot in our Team of the Week.
Delivered a combative performance, winning nine duels and helping Nottingham Forest secure a massive win against Manchester City.
Excelled in and out of possession, winning the ball back effectively and using it efficiently for Wolves, completing 97.3% of his passes.
Scored twice with clinically taken penalties, breaking records and extending Liverpool's lead at the summit.
Turned in a gorgeous cross to open the scoring for Bournemouth against Tottenham and delivered a fine all-round display.
Scored the winner for Aston Villa against Brentford, making it six goals in seven Premier League games against his former club.
