Salah to Cucurella: Premier League Team of the Week for Matchday 28

After an exciting weekend of Premier League action, we've selected our top performers. From outstanding goalkeepers to clinical forwards, here's our Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Raya made superb point-blank stops from Nousaair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. His cat-like double stop late on from Fernandes secured a crucial point for Arsenal.

Right back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dictated the game from right-back for Liverpool, showcasing his defensive soundness and exceptional passing range.

Centre back: Axel Disasi

Excelled in a full-back role for Aston Villa, nullifying Brentford's wide options and demonstrating his defensive prowess.
 

Centre back: Jan Paul van Hecke

Scored a crucial equalizer and delivered a strong defensive performance, completing 93.1% of his passes for Brighton.

Left back: Marc Cucurella

Scored a superb strike against Leicester, securing a crucial win for Chelsea and lifting them into the Premier League's top four.

Midfielder: Adam Wharton

Impressed with his ability to scan, receive, and play forward quickly, earning him a spot in our Team of the Week.

Midfielder: Nicolas Dominguez

Delivered a combative performance, winning nine duels and helping Nottingham Forest secure a massive win against Manchester City.

Midfielder: Andre

Excelled in and out of possession, winning the ball back effectively and using it efficiently for Wolves, completing 97.3% of his passes.

Forward: Mohamed Salah

Scored twice with clinically taken penalties, breaking records and extending Liverpool's lead at the summit.
 

Forward: Marcus Tavernier

Turned in a gorgeous cross to open the scoring for Bournemouth against Tottenham and delivered a fine all-round display.
 

Ollie Watkins

Scored the winner for Aston Villa against Brentford, making it six goals in seven Premier League games against his former club.

