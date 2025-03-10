Lifestyle
Eid 2025 is incomplete without a Pakistani salwar suit. For a unique and royal look, try Sana Javed's stylish looks.
Buy a Sana Javed-style floral print salwar suit for around Rs 500. It's lightweight yet classy. Complete the look with studs and a sober necklace, keeping makeup minimal.
For your first Eid in your new home, buy a full-length Anarkali suit like Sana Javed's, featuring a wide Gota-Patti border, V-neckline, and netted dupatta.
Sana Javed's beige color salwar suit in silk fabric looks beautiful. If you like net work, take inspiration from this.
For a traditional look, there's no better option than a Pakistani salwar kameez. Sana wears a full-neck bishop sleeve Kurti with matching Patiala.
If you like heavy work, choose Sana Javed's black Pakistani suit. It will give a heavy and royal look. You can recreate it with a matching or contrasting dupatta.
Sana Javed's Pakistani suit with 3D work gives a gorgeous look. Choose this if you want something decent but classy.
