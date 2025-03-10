Lifestyle

Shoaib Malik wife Sana Javed's Pakistani suits ideas for EID

Pakistani Salwar Suit Designs

Eid 2025 is incomplete without a Pakistani salwar suit. For a unique and royal look, try Sana Javed's stylish looks.

Floral Print Salwar Suit

Buy a Sana Javed-style floral print salwar suit for around Rs 500. It's lightweight yet classy. Complete the look with studs and a sober necklace, keeping makeup minimal.

Full Length Anarkali Suit

For your first Eid in your new home, buy a full-length Anarkali suit like Sana Javed's, featuring a wide Gota-Patti border, V-neckline, and netted dupatta.

Net Work Pakistani Salwar Suit

Sana Javed's beige color salwar suit in silk fabric looks beautiful. If you like net work, take inspiration from this. 

Pakistani Patiala Salwar Kameez

For a traditional look, there's no better option than a Pakistani salwar kameez. Sana wears a full-neck bishop sleeve Kurti with matching Patiala. 

Heavy Work Pakistani Suit

If you like heavy work, choose Sana Javed's black Pakistani suit. It will give a heavy and royal look. You can recreate it with a matching or contrasting dupatta.

Sana Javed's Pakistani suit with 3D work gives a gorgeous look. Choose this if you want something decent but classy. 

