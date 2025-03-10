West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey

Read Full Article

Referring to the latest survey of unincorporated sector enterprises which showed West Bengal did exceedingly well in several areas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday affirmed that the data once again establishes Bengal's "top position" in (MSME) manufacturing industries. According to the latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises -- 2023-24, West Bengal topped in the country in terms of workers engaged in "Manufacturing Enterprises" at 13.81 per cent.

At a pan India level, West Bengal shared the maximum percentage of "Manufacturing" enterprises at 16.02 per cent and "Other Service" enterprises at 13.09 per cent. West Bengal boasted the highest percentage at 36.4 per cent of female-headed establishments in India.

Further, the survey revealed that West Bengal shared the highest percentage at 12.73 per cent in female workers in 'Unincorporated Sector Enterprises'. "Happy to share that the recently published findings of the "Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises" conducted by the National Statistics Office, Government of India, once again establishes Bengal's top position in (MSME) manufacturing industries and, simultaneously, our women's wonderful performance there," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X this afternoon, sharing major positive parameters of her state.

The unincorporated non-agricultural sector holds significant importance in the Indian economy, primarily due to its ability to absorb a significant portion of the country's workforce, its inclusivity in providing employment opportunities to a diverse range of people and also for its contribution to country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The key results of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for the reference period of October 2023 to September 2024 (ASUSE 2023-24) in the form of a factsheet were released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), on December 24, 2024 through a press note, accompanied by a press conference.

The detailed report and unit level data of the survey were released later and made available on the ministry website. The total number of establishments in the unincorporated sector increased substantially from 6.50 crore in 2022-23 to 7.34 crore in 2023-24, representing a healthy 12.84 per cent growth.

Among the broad sectors covered, the number of establishments in the "Other Services" sector recorded a growth of 23.55 per cent followed by a 13 per cent increase witnessed in the manufacturing sector.

Around 39 per cent of the establishments in this sector were engaged in either retail trade (around 27 per cent) or manufacturing of wearing apparel (around 12 per cent), according to ASUSE 2023-24.

Among the major states, highest number of establishments (rural and urban combined) has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, followed by West Bengal and Maharashtra during the same period.

Latest Videos