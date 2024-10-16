Bigg Boss 18: "She stayed with me until..”: Vivian Dsena talks about his divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vivian Dsena has quickly become a fan favorite on Bigg Boss 18, captivating audiences with his charm and candidness. Known for his roles in popular shows like Madhubala and Shakti, Vivian has had a fascinating journey both on and off the screen. Previously married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, their marriage lasted seven years before they decided to part ways in 2021.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, actress Shilpa Shirodkar took the opportunity to ask Vivian about his current wife, Nouran Aly. Vivian shared an amusing story about how he and Nouran first connected. She had reached out to him for an interview, but he made her wait for four months before responding. With a playful tone, he added, “Uska badla wo Aaj Tak leti hai,” showing that their playful banter continues.

When Shilpa asked about his divorce from Vahbiz, Vivian clarified that he was completely single when he met Nouran. Reflecting on his past marriage, he humorously stated, “Main nahi ginta. She was married to me as long as she could tolerate me and get to know who I am.” This candidness highlights his growth and self-awareness.

Vivian also talked about how he has changed over time. He emphasized that his transformation in attitude has been a gradual process, not something that happened overnight. He spoke highly of Nouran, saying, “Ek baat toh maan ni padegi, ladki solid hai,” and expressed gratitude, stating, “I think I am worthy that she is in my life.”

For context, Vivian married Vahbiz in 2013 but officially separated in 2021. He found love again with Nouran, a journalist, and they tied the knot in 2022. Their relationship seems to be built on mutual respect and understanding, making Vivian’s journey one of growth and happiness.

