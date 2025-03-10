IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies'

At IIFA 2025, Nitanshi Goel won Best Actress for her role in Laapataa Ladies, overwhelmed with emotion as she dedicated the award to her family, co-stars, and director Kiran Rao.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

At the prestigious IIFA 2025 awards, actress Nitanshi Goel's journey from debutant to Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) was nothing short of extraordinary.

The actress, who made her debut in Kiran Rao's acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies', found herself overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the award for her portrayal of Phool Kumari in the film.

Bollywood legends Boman Irani and Bobby Deol presented her with the award, and Nitanshi stunned attendees in a mesmerizing ruby-red gown.

However, it was her heartfelt acceptance speech that truly moved the audience.

While speaking to ANI about the win, she said, "I wasn't expecting this," adding, "I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."


Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

Nitanshi also expressed her gratitude, saying, "I dedicate this to my mom, to everyone who loved Phool, to those who accepted me--Nitanshi and Phool. A special thanks to Kiran ma'am, Aamir sir, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies. And of course, the universe for making this happen."

After receiving the honor, Nitanshi spoke about the overwhelming nature of the moment.

"The first thing I did was cry and try to put together a speech because I couldn't believe it was happening. Then I gave my mom a big hug, and a huge hug to Kiran ma'am. It was all just happy tears," she said.

Looking to the future, Nitanshi expressed excitement about working with more stars.

"There are so many people on my list," she said, adding, "But Shah Rukh sir tops the chart, followed by Kartik Aaryan. It would be amazing to work with any of them."

'Laapataa Ladies', released internationally as Lost Ladies, is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao.

It tells the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

The film, which also stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, garnered praise for its compelling story and performances.

Although it did not make it to the longlist for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, 'Laapataa Ladies' continues to win hearts worldwide. 

