IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners

The 25th IIFA Awards 2025 took place in Jaipur on Sunday, bringing together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars for a grand celebration of Indian cinema. The highly anticipated event featured remarkable performances from the entertainment industry. This year, the ceremony placed significant focus on the growing influence of digital platforms, with major streaming services showcasing the best films and series to their audiences.

The awards night was dominated by Laapataa Ladies, which secured an impressive ten awards. Kartik Aaryan also gained attention with a major win, while Lakshya’s action-packed thriller Kill received multiple accolades.

Winners in the Film Category

The competition in the film category was intense, with Amar Singh Chamkila winning the award for Best Film. Imtiaz Ali was recognized as Best Director for the same film. Kriti Sanon’s outstanding performance in Do Patti earned her the Best Actress (Film) award, while Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (Film) for his powerful role in Sector 36.

In the supporting actor categories, Anupriya Goenka won Best Supporting Actress for Berlin, while Deepak Dobriyal was honored as Best Supporting Actor for Sector 36. The Best Story award went to Kanika Dhillon for her exceptional storytelling in Do Patti.

Winners in the Series Category

The web and television series category was equally competitive. Panchayat Season 3 won Best Series, continuing its successful streak. Jitendra Kumar was awarded Best Actor (Series) for his gripping performance, while Deepak Kumar Mishra received the award for Best Direction (Series).

Shreya Chaudhry’s role in Bandish Bandits Season 2 earned her the Best Actress (Series) award, while Sanjeeda Shaikh was recognized for her role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, winning Best Supporting Actress (Web Series).

Complete Winner List:

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Raghav Juyal for Kill

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Janki Bodiwala for Shaitaan

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Ravi Kishan for Laapataa Ladies

Best Story (Original) in the Popular Category: Biplab Goswami for Laapataa Ladies

Best Story (Adapted): Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey for Merry Christmas

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Nitanshi Goel for Laapataa Ladies

Best Direction: Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies

Best Directorial Debut: Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express

Best Debut (Male): Lakshya Lalwani for Kill

Best Debut (Female): Pratibha Ranta for Laapataa Ladies

Best Music Director: Ram Sampath for Laapataa Ladies

Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey for Sajni from Laapataa Ladies

Best Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal for Dua from Article 370

Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, and Rahul Karpe for Kill

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai for Laapataa Ladies

Best Dialogue: Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and Monal Thaakar for Article 370

Best Editing: Jabeen Merchant for Laapataa Ladies

Best Cinematography: Rafey Mahmood for Kill

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar for Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Best Special Effects: Red Chillies VFX for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards successfully honored some of the best talents in the Indian entertainment industry, celebrating both mainstream films and digital content that captivated audiences worldwide.

