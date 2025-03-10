IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE

Read Full Article

Athiya Shetty proudly showed her support for her husband, KL Rahul, following his outstanding performance in India's victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy. India secured the title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Athiya shared a moment on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of herself watching the match. In the image, she stood in front of a television screen, visibly pregnant, dressed in a casual oversized t-shirt. Her baby bump was noticeable as she focused on the screen, where KL Rahul could be seen celebrating India's triumph. Expressing her love, pride, and excitement, she added a red heart emoji and tagged KL Rahul in the post.

Suniel Shetty also extended his support for KL Rahul through Instagram. Posting a photo of Rahul raising his bat to the sky, he captioned it with a message conveying that India's wish had been fulfilled through Rahul’s performance.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature 'adaab'; looks dapper in all-black ensemble

India's Victory in the Champions Trophy Final

Leading into the match, Captain Rohit Sharma faced significant pressure, as there were speculations that this could be his last international game if India failed to win. However, he rose to the occasion, guiding the team to victory and making India the only team to win three Champions Trophy titles. With this achievement, he also became the first Indian captain to secure back-to-back ICC trophies.

Rohit provided a strong start for India, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls, despite early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. This innings helped him surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s highest-scoring ODI captain.

Following Rohit's departure, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel contributed 48 and 29 runs, respectively, adding 61 runs together to stabilize India's chase. KL Rahul then played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten at 34, while Hardik Pandya supported with 18 runs. In the final moments, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steered India to victory, with Jadeja scoring the winning runs, setting off jubilant celebrations.

Latest Videos