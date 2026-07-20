A viral video from Jasmine Sandlas' recent concert in Dehradun is causing a stir online. The footage appears to show the Punjabi singer being inappropriately touched by a fan while greeting the crowd, leading to widespread condemnation of the audience's behavior.

Jasmine Sandlas' recent concert in Dehradun is making headlines, but not for the music alone. Fans claim that the Punjabi singer was improperly handled while interacting with fans following her performance in a video from the event that has gone viral on social media.

A sizable audience attended Jasmine Sandlas' live performance at Dehradun's Parade Ground. She sang some of her well-known songs, such as Lawan, Shararat, and Sip Sip. In the widely circulated video, which was posted by an X user, Jasmine is shown making her way to the front row while supporters applauded her, extended their hands, and presented her roses. She moved in to greet her followers and receive the flowers. Shortly after, the vocalist seemed to be improperly touched by a member of the audience.

According to the individual who posted the video, the exchange turned awkward. "Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public," the description for the video said. In Dehradun, she was doing a performance. The audience in the front row applauded, presented flowers, and extended their hands to shake hands when she concluded a song.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

It further added, “She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately. We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this.”

Since then, the video has been extensively circulated online, with many people voicing their concerns over the purported incident and advocating for improved crowd conduct at public gatherings.

Jasmine made a unique personal declaration that made headlines a few days before to the event in Dehradun. The singer announced her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary on stage at her July 11 concert in Delhi. She also boldly displayed her engagement ring to the applauding crowd.