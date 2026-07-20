Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan has announced a hiatus of at least three years after the grueling production of 'The Odyssey'. He cited the film's difficulty, particularly shooting entirely on IMAX, and also urged Hollywood to take more creative risks.

Nolan on 3-Year Hiatus

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed that it will be "at least" three years before he directs another film, saying the making of 'The Odyssey' pushed him and his team to their limits, according to Variety.

Nolan reflected on the demanding production of the film, which is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic. "I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina, I think," Nolan said. "I mean, it's 'The Odyssey,' of course it should be difficult. We're not doing the job right making a film of 'The Odyssey' if it doesn't seem difficult," he added, according to Variety.

The IMAX Challenge

One of the biggest challenges, according to the Oscar-winning director, was filming the entire movie using IMAX cameras. Nolan recalled telling the IMAX team before production, "If ever we are going to fulfill this dream of shooting the entire movie that way, this is the one. This is 'The Odyssey.'" Despite the physically demanding shoot, Nolan said he would not have wanted to make the film any other way.

Urges Hollywood to Embrace Risks

In a separate interview with The New York Times, the filmmaker urged Hollywood studios to embrace creative risks instead of opting for safer blockbuster formulas. "If you're really interested in movies and the history of movies, the one thing you see absolutely is that you have to take risks to succeed. The biggest risk of all is to play it safe," Nolan said, according to Variety. "That's what, consistently in mainstream movies, doesn't work. The audience is looking for something new," he added.

About 'The Odyssey'

Based on Homer's epic poem, 'The Odyssey' follows the story of Odysseus and his long journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and an ensemble cast. (ANI)