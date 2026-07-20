Kelly Clarkson joked about no longer following workplace rules after her show's end was announced. During a Las Vegas show, she quipped about getting fired by NBC and poked fun at mandatory HR meetings, saying life on tour was very different.

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson joked about no longer having to follow workplace rules after announcing that 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will end later this year, according to E! News. Speaking during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, Clarkson playfully referred to her departure from the NBC daytime talk show while interacting with the audience.

"I would get fired [by] NBC, but I don't work there anymore," Clarkson joked, according to fan-shot footage. "We are sad about it. It was a fun show."

'No More HR Meetings!'

The Grammy-winning singer went on to poke fun at mandatory human resources (HR) meetings, saying life on tour was very different from a corporate work environment. "It's funny, you go to those HR meetings and you're like, 'Nobody on the road would last,'" Clarkson said, according to E! News. Recalling her early years in the music industry, she added, "It's just a different world. I was 19 on a bus with dudes. 'What? I can't do what?' 'Yeah, that's completely inappropriate.'"

Clarkson also joked about conversations surrounding body image and weight loss. "I just think that's so dumb. It makes people feel good when you say, 'Oh, you look really good.' And then people are like, 'No, 'cause that means that you meant they did look really bad,'" she said, while also jokingly singing, "No more HR meetings!" before adding with a laugh, "I'm just kidding," according to E! News.

The singer said she was known for asking too many questions during HR sessions. "Everyone actually hated doing HR meetings with me because I am a nerd," Clarkson said. "I would literally be like, 'I'm sorry, so your example is ...?' I would stop the class and everyone would be like, 'Can I do the meeting without Kelly?'"

"I would just get into it because I feel like you need to get into it. You gotta protect everyone. Anyway, I don't have to do it anymore," she added, according to E! News.

Prioritising Family

Earlier this year, Clarkson announced that 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will conclude after seven seasons. Speaking in February, she described the decision as "not an easy" one and said she wanted to prioritise time with her children, River and Remington.

"I think everybody gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now. I think it's one of those things like, you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is, too," Clarkson had said, according to E! News.

Return to 'The Voice'

Despite ending her daytime talk show, Clarkson is set to return as a coach for Season 30 of 'The Voice' later this year. (ANI)