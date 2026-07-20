Hailey Bieber revealed her postpartum fitness routine after son Jack, showing a shift to heavy weightlifting. The model also said she now prefers coffee over matcha and that Pilates has become an oversaturated 'fad'.

Hailey Bieber Shares Postpartum Fitness Routine

Model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has offered fans a glimpse into her postpartum fitness routine, revealing how her workouts have evolved since welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber, according to E! News. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Rhode founder shared a video of herself lifting heavy weights during a workout. "Ever since I've had my son, it's been a lot of:," Hailey wrote alongside the clip, which showed her training in workout gear and a waist trainer.

In another post, the 29-year-old shared a photo showcasing her toned physique while wearing a matching black sports bra and full-length workout pants.

Fitness Preferences Evolve

Hailey, who previously became known among fans for her love of Pilates, recently said her fitness preferences have changed, according to E! News. Speaking in an interview in April, she admitted that while she still enjoys Pilates, she believes the workout trend has become oversaturated. "Is that crazy for me to say? I love Pilates. I really do. But I think it's become a little bit of, like, a fad and it's really hard to find really good teachers that care about form," she said.

From Matcha to Coffee

The model also revealed that she has swapped her former fondness for matcha in favour of coffee. "When you drink a matcha from Japan, it spoils everything for you," she said while talking about her family's trips.

A Constant Wellness Practice

Despite the changes in her workout and beverage preferences, Hailey said one wellness practice remains a constant in her routine -- lymphatic drainage massages, according to E! News. "[I] live by them, like obsessed with lymphatic drainage anything, but the massages specifically. It is really crazy how much water we hold onto in our bodies. And also the lymphatic system is so important for just detox in general and overall health, so I think completely underrated," she said, according to E! News.

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. (ANI)